Iron ore futures rise on strong Chinese export data, sustained demand

SINGAPORE, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Iron ore futures gained on Friday, buoyed by robust export data from China, positive updates from major producers and persistently upbeat demand.

The most-traded May iron ore on China's Dalian Commodity Exchange DCIOcv1 rose 2.6% to 965.5 yuan ($134.95) per metric ton as of 0320 GMT.

The benchmark contract has risen 4.5% in the week so far, and is on track to record its best week in five.

On the Singapore Exchange, the benchmark January iron ore SZZFU3 was up 1.2% at $133.9 a metric ton.

China's exports grew for the first time in six months in November, suggesting factories in the world's second-largest economy are attracting buyers through discount pricing to get over a prolonged slump in demand.

The country's iron ore imports in November climbed 3.4% from October, customs data showed on Thursday, as improved steel mill margins and a rebound in the yuan underpinned buying of the key steelmaking ingredient.

Brazilian miner Vale VALE3.SA, one of the world's largest iron ore producers, held its production target for the second straight year, as it counts on stronger-than-expected Chinese demand.

Rio Tinto RIO.AX, RIO.L on Wednesday brought forward the start of production from its giant Simandou iron ore project to a year earlier, which will add around 5% to global seaborne supply.

"The stable output guidance from major producers would continue to support the upward rally of the raw material prices next year as well, given the expectations of recovering downstream demand," ING analysts said in a report on Wednesday.

Steel benchmarks on the Shanghai Futures Exchange were mixed. The most-active rebar contract SRBcv1 strengthened 1.2%, hot-rolled coil SHHCcv1 grew 1.8%, and stainless steel SHSScv1 gained 1%. Meanwhile, wire rod SWRcv1 decreased 0.3%.

Among other steelmaking ingredients, Dalian coking coal DJMcv1 was down 1.3% and coke DCJcv1 was up 0.7%.

