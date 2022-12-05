Iron ore futures rise on easing COVID curbs in Chinese cities

Updated with closing prices

SINGAPORE, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Iron ore futures gained on Monday as hopes of better demand rose after more cities in top steelmaker China eased strict COVID-19 restrictions over the weekend.

The most-traded January iron ore on China's Dalian Commodity Exchange DCIOcv1 ended day-time trade 2.4% higher at 795.5 yuan ($114.41) a tonne, after rising 4.1% in early trade to hit its highest since June 16.

On the Singapore Exchange, the benchmark December iron ore SZZFZ2 was up 2.0% at $108.70 a tonne, as of 0705 GMT.

Beijing residents on Saturday cheered the removal of COVID-19 testing booths, while Shenzhen said it would no longer require commuters to present test results to travel, as an easing in China's virus curbs gathered pace.

More Chinese cities including Urumqi in the far west announced an easing of curbs on Sunday, as China tries to make its zero-COVID policy more targeted and less onerous after unprecedented protests against restrictions last weekend.

Mainland China reported 30,014 new cases for Dec. 4, compared with 31,824 new cases a day earlier.

Market sentiment has also been buoyed by China's recent moves to support the property sector, which should have a better chance of developing into stronger demand for steel and iron ore following the easing of COVID curbs, ANZ said in a note.

Asian shares extended their rally as investors hoped steps to unwind pandemic restrictions in China would eventually brighten the outlook for global growth and commodity demand, nudging the dollar down against the yuan. MKTS/GLOB

The most-active rebar contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SRBcv1 rose 0.8%, hot-rolled coil SHHCcv1 climbed 1.2%, wire rod SWRcv1 gained 0.5%, and stainless steel SHSScv1 advanced 2.2%.

Dalian coking coal DJMcv1 and coke DCJcv1 rose 1.6% and 2.2%, respectively.

($1 = 6.9531 yuan)

