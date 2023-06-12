Iron ore futures retreat on profit-taking

By Enrico Dela Cruz

June 12 (Reuters) - Iron ore futures fell amid profit-taking on Monday, with the Singapore benchmark retreating after eight straight sessions of gains and Dalian prices easing from a 10-week high.

The steelmaking ingredient's most-active July contract on the Singapore Exchange SZZFN3 slumped as much as 4.8% to $107.15 per metric ton. It was down 3.5% at $108.60 by 0456 GMT.

The most-traded September iron ore on China's Dalian Commodity Exchange DCIOcv1 ended morning trading 1.3% lower at 789.50 yuan ($110.53) a tonne.

Hopes of a broader, more substantial stimulus to support top steel producer China's faltering economy had fuelled iron ore's rally starting late May.

Last week, China's state-backed banks lowered the rates on yuan deposits, which analysts said could ease pressure on profit margins and reduce lending costs, and open the door for further monetary stimulus, including a cut in the reserve requirement ratio.

While traders continued to speculate about stimulus prospects in China, including additional support for the country's struggling property sector, analysts said market fundamentals have not really changed much.

"There's little to suggest that Chinese construction and/or manufacturing activity will expand robustly any time soon given that it will take time for micro-targeted stimuli to reap the desired outcomes," Navigate Commodities managing director Atilla Widnell said.

Iron ore, however, may remain supported as attention turns to the People's Bank of China's Medium-Term Lending Facility rate decision on Thursday, "with stubborn traders likely punting on a rate cut from 2.75%", Widnell said.

China's property sector is expected to grapple with "persistent weakness" for years, and its problems would continue to drag on the country's economic growth, Goldman Sachs analysts said.

Rebar on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SRBcv1 fell 1.4%, hot-rolled coil SHHCcv1 dropped 1.1%, while wire rod SWRcv1 gained 0.3% and stainless steel SHSScv1 rose 0.7%.

Coking coal DJMcv1 and coke DCJcv1 on the Dalian exchange shed 1.9% and 2.2%, respectively.

(Reporting by Enrico Dela Cruz in Manila)

((enrico.delacruz@thomsonreuters.com))

