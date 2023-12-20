Iron ore futures rebound on pre-holiday replenishment

Dalian iron ore up nearly 1.5%, Singapore benchmark up over 1%

Coking coal up over 1%, coke down

Lackluster demand limits steel prices gains

Updates prices

BEIJING, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Iron ore futures rebounded on Wednesday, supported by lingering low inventories and expectations of a flurry of buying for winter restocking, although falling demand due to growing equipment maintenance among mills limited gains.

The most-traded May iron ore on China's Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE) DCIOcv1 ended daytime trade 1.46% higher at 939 yuan ($131.58) a metric ton.

The benchmark January iron ore SZZFF4 on the Singapore Exchange was up 1.27% at $134 a ton, as of 0702 GMT.

"Mills have successively started buying for consumption during the Chinese New Year holiday break in February," said a steelmaker in northern China.

Prices of the front month contracts gained support as they approached settlement for the January delivery cargoes, while traders faced limits on trading volumes, analysts at Sinosteel said in a note.

The state-backed bourse set a limit on daily trading volumes for iron ore futures at no more than 500 lots on contracts for January to May 2024 delivery.

Overall sentiment was boosted further on news that Chinese property developer Longfor Group paid a loan to a creditor in advance on Wednesday, according to a report.

However, continuously falling demand is expected to act as a headwind for prices of the key steelmaking ingredient, said analysts.

"We expect hot metal output to fall further next week as more mills began maintenance on furnaces amid shrinking margins," analysts at Galaxy Futures said in a note.

Other steelmaking ingredients on the DCE were mixed with coking coal DJMcv1 up 1.09% while coke DCJcv1 dipped 0.46%.

Steel benchmarks on the Shanghai Futures Exchange ticked up amid higher raw materials prices, while lackluster buying interest from traders capped gains.

Rebar SRBcv1 edged up 0.26%, hot-rolled coil SHHCcv1 added 0.69%, stainless steel SHSScv1 advanced 1.2%.

"Some steel mills have unveiled policies and prices for winter restocking, with the higher-than-expected prices curbing traders appetite for buying," Galaxy's analysts added.

Wire rod SWRcv1 lost 0.5%.

($1 = 7.1362 Chinese yuan)

(Reporting by Amy Lv and Dominique Patton; Editing by Rashmi Aich and Sonia Cheema)

((Amy.Lv@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.