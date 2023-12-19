Iron ore futures rebound on hopes of upcoming winter restocking

BEIJING, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Iron ore futures rebounded on Wednesday, supported by lingering low inventories and expectations of a flurry of buying for winter restocking, although falling demand due to growing equipment maintenance among mills capped gains.

The most-traded May iron ore on China's Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE) DCIOcv1 climbed 1.35% to 938 yuan ($131.49) a metric ton, as of 0210 GMT.

The benchmark January iron ore SZZFF4 on the Singapore Exchange was up 1.31% at $134.05 a ton, as of 0246 GMT.

Prices of the front month contracts gained support as it approached to settlement for the January delivery cargoes while traders faced limits in trading volumes, analysts at Sinosteel said in a note.

The state-backed bourse set a limit on daily trading volumes for iron ore futures at no more than 500 lots on contracts for January to May 2024 delivery.

The rebound in ore prices came despite some cities in north China starting another round of emergence response from Tuesday amid the forecast of heavy pollution, which typically requires local mills to restrict production.

However, continuously falling demand is expected to act as a headwind for prices of the key steelmaking ingredient, said analysts.

"We expect hot metal output to fall further next week as more mills began maintenance on furnaces amid shrinking margins," analysts at Galaxy Futures said in a note.

Other steelmaking ingredients also gained ground, with coking coal DJMcv1 and coke DCJcv1 on the DCE up 1.01% and 0.24%, respectively.

Steel benchmarks on the Shanghai Futures Exchange ticked up amid higher raw materials prices while lackluster buying interest from traders capped gains.

Rebar SRBcv1 edged up 0.26%, hot-rolled coil SHHCcv1 added 0.35%, wire rod SWRcv1 gained 0.17% and stainless steel SHSScv1 advanced 0.66%.

"Some steel mills have unveiled policies and prices for winter restocking, with the higher-than-expected prices curbing traders appetite for buying," Galaxy's analysts added.

($1 = 7.1336 Chinese yuan)

(Reporting by Amy Lv and Dominique Patton; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Amy.Lv@thomsonreuters.com;))

