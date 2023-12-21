Iron ore futures rally on positive state-bank developments, strong demand

SINGAPORE, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Dalian iron ore futures extended gains for a fourth consecutive session on Friday, driven by optimistic news from state-banks and robust demand.

The most-traded May iron ore on China's Dalian Commodity Exchange DCIOcv1 rose 3.1% to 977 yuan ($136.65) per metric ton as of 0320 GMT, and is up 3.6% this week.

On the Singapore Exchange, the benchmark January iron ore SZZFF4 was up 1.4% at $137.5 a metric ton, with weekly gains of 2.7%.

Five of China's largest state banks, including the Agricultural Bank of China 601288.SS and China Construction Bank 601939.SS, have cut interest rates on some deposits, according to the banks' websites.

"China's industrial metals have reacted positively to this news, as the country aims to reignite consumer spending and stimulate credit growth and borrowing," said Atilla Widnell, managing director at Navigate Commodities.

"With SGX 62% Iron Ore futures breaking out of resistance at approximately $136 a metric ton, the market is poised to aim for $145-158 a ton in the coming quarter."

This projection is fuelled by the increase in output from Chinese blast furnaces, as they work to replenish internal iron ore stocks, coupled with the reduction of sea-borne tons due to the seasonal first-quarter mine maintenance programs, Widnell added.

Global crude steel production in November rose 3.3% to 145.5 million tons, World Steel Association data showed on Thursday.

China's steel demand in 2023 will decline by 3.3% from 2022 and contract a further 1.7% in 2024, a state researcher forecast, weighed down by a significant drop in construction activity.

Steel benchmarks on the Shanghai Futures Exchange were mixed. The most-active rebar contract SRBcv1 strengthened 1.6%, hot-rolled coil SHHCcv1 grew 1.7%, and stainless steel SHSScv1 gained 0.9%. Meanwhile, wire rod SWRcv1 decreased by 0.4%.

Other steelmaking ingredients Dalian coking coal DJMcv1 and coke DCJcv1 inched up 3.8% and 4%, respectively.

($1 = 7.1495 yuan)

(Reporting by Ashley Fang; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((ashley.fang@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.