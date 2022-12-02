Iron ore futures post weekly gain on China reopening hopes

December 02, 2022 — 02:20 am EST

Written by Matthew Chye for Reuters

SINGAPORE, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Iron ore futures rose on Friday to post weekly gains, buoyed by expectations that top steelmaker China would relax its strict COVID-19 restrictions, lifting demand sentiment.

The most-traded January iron ore on China's Dalian Commodity Exchange DCIOcv1 ended day-time trade 2.2% higher at 787.5 yuan a tonne, rising about 5.2% for the week.

On the Singapore Exchange, the benchmark December iron ore SZZFZ2 was up 2.7% at $105.75 a tonne, as of 0705 GMT.

Some communities in Chinese cities where COVID-19 is still spreading are easing off on testing requirements and quarantine rules ahead of an expected shift in virus policies nationwide after widespread social unrest.

Meanwhile, China reported a slight dip in new daily COVID-19 cases on Dec. 1, the National Health Commission said.

Market sentiment has also been buoyed by China's measures to support its struggling property sector, a key consumer of steel.

These measures should have a better chance of developing into stronger demand for steel and iron ore amid a shift away from strict adherence to the zero-COVID policy, ANZ said in a note.

China's economy will keep growing at a reasonable speed with stable employment and prices, Finance Minister Liu Kun said in a speech at the ASEAN plus Three Economic Cooperation and Financial Stability Forum.

Asian shares fell and Treasuries held on to gains ahead of U.S. non-farm payrolls data, while the dollar nursed heavy losses. MKTS/GLOB

The most-active rebar contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SRBcv1 rose 0.6%, hot-rolled coil SHHCcv1 gained 0.8%, wire rod SWRcv1 advanced 0.9%, and stainless steel SHSScv1 climbed 0.4%.

Japan will impose anti-dumping duties on imports of hot-dipped galvanised steel wire from China and South Korea, the country's finance ministry said, for a period of five years.

Dalian coking coal DJMcv1 fell 0.5%, while coke DCJcv1 rose 0.7%.

