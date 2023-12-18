Iron ore futures move sideways on China's mixed signals

BEIJING, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Iron ore futures drifted in a narrow range on Tuesday, as mixed market signals in top consumer China clouded direction, with more maintenance work dampening demand while low inventory and winter restocking provided a lift.

The most-traded May iron ore on China's Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE) DCIOcv1 was up 0.16% at 925.5 yuan ($129.63) a metric ton, as of 0158 GMT.

The benchmark January iron ore SZZFF4 on the Singapore Exchange was down 0.25% at $132.15 a ton.

"An increasing number of steel mills have recently implemented maintenance on blast furnaces amid thinning margins, weighing on demand for raw materials as well as their prices," said Chu Xinli, a Shanghai-based analyst at China Futures.

As of Dec. 15, blast furnace operating rate among mills surveyed dropped by 3.3% to 78.31% month-on-month, data from consultancy Mysteel showed.

"But the bulk commodity may also be affected by the issue in the Red Sea that have triggered oil prices to jump," Chu added.

Shipping firms have decided to avoid Red Sea as Houthi attacks increase.

Other steelmaking ingredients also gained, with coking coal DJMcv1 and coke DCJcv1 on the DCE up 0.32% and 0.12%, respectively.

Steel benchmarks on the Shanghai Futures Exchange broadly advanced, underpinned by reduced supply due to mounting equipment maintenance among mills as well as the anticipated wave of buying from steel traders who bet prices to rise after the Lunar New Year holiday break.

Rebar SRBcv1 added 0.33%, hot-rolled coil SHHCcv1 nudged up 0.1%, and stainless steel SHSScv1 rose 0.18%.

Wire rod SWRcv1 edged 0.1% lower.

"The heavy snow in many regions in north China have disrupted logistics and caused steel stocks at mills to pile up," analysts at Everbright Futures said in a note.

Local traders appeared to show scant response shortly after Japan's Nippon Steel5401.T, the world's fourth-largest steelmaker, announced plans on Monday to clinch a deal to buy U.S. Steel X.N for $14.9 billion in cash.

