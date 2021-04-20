Iron ore futures jump over 3% on improving Chinese steel margins

By Enrico Dela Cruz

April 20 (Reuters) - Benchmark iron ore futures in Asia jumped more than 3% on Tuesday, extending gains spurred by improved steel profit margins in top steel producer China, and with disappointing output figures from major miners Rio Tinto and Vale adding fuel to the steelmaking ingredient's record-setting rally.

September iron ore on China's Dalian Commodity Exchange DCIOcv1 ended the daytime trading session 3.6% higher at 1,100 yuan ($169.28) a tonne, rising for a fourth consecutive session.

Iron ore's front-month May contract on the Singapore Exchange SZZFK1 climbed 3.8% to $183 a tonne by 0717 GMT.

"Incredibly healthy Chinese steel margins, which have burst through RMB1,000/t, have been the real driving force behind iron ore's move higher over the past week," said Atilla Widnell, managing director at Navigate Commodities in Singapore.

Strong steel prices encouraged Chinese steel mills to continue ramping up output, boosting demand for iron ore and pushing spot prices to the highest on record, or since 2011, based on SteelHome consultancy data. SH-CCN-IRNOR62

Rio Tinto Ltd's RIO.AX iron ore output in the March quarter dropped 2% on an annual basis, while production at Brazil's Vale SA VALE3.SA fell 19.5% from the previous quarter.

Vale will thus need to ramp up production significantly in coming quarters to meet its 2021 output guidance of 315-335 million tonnes.

The iron ore market has kept a wary eye on the still-tight global supply in the wake of a Vale tailings dam disaster in 2019 that had prompted mine closures for safety checks in Brazil.

However, real-time shipping data showed an improvement in cargo volumes from the world's top suppliers. Iron ore shipments by Australia and Brazil recovered last week after two weeks of declines, according to Mysteel consultancy.

Construction steel rebar on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SRBcv1 rose 1.2% while hot-rolled coil SHHCcv1 gained 0.4%.

Shanghai stainless steel SHSScv1 advanced 0.3%.

Dalian coking coal DJMcv1 slumped 1.7% but coke DCJcv1 climbed 1.7%.

(Reporting by Enrico Dela Cruz in Manila; editing by Uttaresh.V and Rashmi Aich)

