Iron ore futures fall over 3% on China demand concerns

By Enrico Dela Cruz

June 29 (Reuters) - Iron ore futures dropped more than 3% on Tuesday, weighed down by easing steel demand in China due to unfavourable weather and threats of market intervention by Chinese authorities seeking to cool high prices.

The most-traded September iron ore on China's Dalian Commodity Exchange DCIOcv1 fell as much as 3.4% to 1,144 yuan ($177.08) a tonne, after four sessions of gains.

The steelmaking ingredient's most-active July contract on the Singapore Exchange SZZFN1 slumped 3.6% to $205 a tonne.

Spot prices of steel construction materials fell further on Monday on weak demand, according to Chinese data provider Mysteel consultancy.

Daily trading volumes of construction steel including rebar, wire rod and bar-in-coil among China's 237 traders surveyed by Mysteel shrank 17,608 tonnes to 193,481 tonnes on Monday due to hot and humid weather.

Spot iron ore prices in China remained above $200 a tonne, but were down 5.2% from the May 12 record high of $232.50.

The most-liquid Dalian contract has declined 15.1% over the same period, after Chinese market watchdogs reiterated warnings against hoarding and market speculation.

"Subdued prices in the next six months may be expected as a result of active government intervention, but may test $250/mt when Chinese buyers look to replenish depleted stockpiles," said Howie Lee, an economist at OCBC Bank in Singapore.

Sentiment across China's ferrous metals complex was also hit as steel mills have been ordered to limit or suspend their operations to minimise smog during the Communist Party centenary celebration in Beijing on Thursday, Sinosteel Futures analysts said in a note.

Rebar on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SRBcv1 slipped 0.3%, while hot rolled coil SHHCcv1 inched up 0.1%. Stainless steel SHSScv1 shed 1.1%.

Dalian coking coal DJMcv1 lost 2.3%, while coke DCJcv1 tumbled 3.9% on concerns over weak demand and an anticipated easing in tight domestic supply of coal.

