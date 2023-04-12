Iron ore futures fall as China demand pessimism brews

By Enrico Dela Cruz

April 13 (Reuters) - Iron ore futures fell on Thursday as pessimism spurred by tepid steel demand in China prevailed, even as traders kept track of a strong cyclone that could disrupt supply from the world's largest export hub for the steelmaking ingredient.

Weakening steel prices in China indicated lacklustre demand at a time when construction activity in the top iron ore consumer is picking up, analysts said.

The most-traded September iron ore on China's Dalian Commodity Exchange ended morning trade 2.6% lower at 773 yuan ($112.45) a tonne.

On the Singapore Exchange, iron ore's benchmark May contract was down 1.9% at $115.95 a tonne, as of 0340 GMT.

"Spot rebar prices have dropped to lows back to late December, suggesting demand has indeed been softer even as CISA (China Iron & Steel Association) data points to surging steel production and falling steel product inventory," Westpac analysts said in a note.

Daily crude steel output in China increased 29,600 tonnes, or 1%, over the first 10 days of April from late March to 3.08 million tonnes on average, the highest since mid-June 2021, based on Mysteel consultancy's survey of 247 mills.

A potential supply disruption could provide support to iron ore prices, analysts said.

Meanwhile, cyclone Ilsa, which could hit Australia's northwest region - home to Port Hedland - was on Thursday upgraded to a category four storm - just below the strongest category five.

Port Hedland is the world's biggest export point for iron ore and is used by BHP Group Ltd , Fortescue Metals Group Ltd and Hancock Prospecting.

Dalian coking coal and coke slipped 0.3% and 0.4%, respectively.

On the Shanghai Futures Exchange, rebar fell as much as 1.5% to its lowest since Dec. 20, while hot-rolled coil dipped 1.4% to its weakest since Feb. 8. Wire rod dropped 0.6% and stainless steel shed 0.8%. (Reporting by Enrico Dela Cruz in Manila; Editing by Sonia Cheema) ((enrico.delacruz@thomsonreuters.com)) Keywords: ASIA IRONORE/

