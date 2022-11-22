Iron ore futures extend losses over rising China COVID cases

SINGAPORE, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Iron ore futures extended losses for a third straight session on Wednesday, as worries over rising COVID-19 cases in top steelmaker China weighed on market sentiment.

The most-traded January iron ore on China's Dalian Commodity Exchange DCIOcv1 fell 2.2% to 719.5 yuan ($100.68) a tonne as of 0215 GMT.

On the Singapore Exchange, the benchmark December iron ore SZZFZ2 was up 0.1% at $93.55 a tonne.

Beijing shut parks and museums on Tuesday and Shanghai tightened rules for people entering the city as Chinese authorities grapple with a spike in COVID-19 cases that has deepened concern about the economy and dimmed hopes for a quick reopening.

Mainland China's Health Commission reported 29,157 new coronavirus cases for Nov. 22, compared with 28,127 new cases a day earlier.

Any hopes of gains stemming from a boost in demand from the measures to support China's property sector have been snuffed out by the prospect of rising supply, ANZ said in a research note.

In Brazil, daily average exports of iron ore in the first third of November were tracking above year-ago levels, while in Australia, bulk export terminal Port Hedland just set a record for flows in the month of October, the note added.

Japan's crude steel output fell 10.6% in October from a year earlier to 7.35 million tonnes, the Japan Iron and Steel Federation said.

Asian share markets were mostly in positive territory despite the rising COVID-19 cases in mainland China leaving investors uncertain over how much the fresh outbreaks could slow the reopening of the world's second-largest economy. MKTS/GLOB

The most-active rebar contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SRBcv1 dipped 0.1%, stainless steel SHSScv1 fell 0.5%, while hot-rolled coil SHHCcv1 traded flat, and wire rod SWRcv1 inched higher by 0.1%.

Dalian coking coal DJMcv1 and coke DCJcv1 both dipped 0.4%. ($1 = 7.1466 yuan)

