Iron ore futures erase gains on steel curbs, weak property sector

By Carman Chew

SINGAPORE, July 21 (Reuters) - Iron ore futures edged lower on Friday after a brief bounce in the previous session, dragged lower by a faltering property sector and steel production restrictions.

The most-traded September iron ore on China's Dalian Commodity Exchange DCIOcv1ended daytime trade 0.1% lower at 846.5 yuan ($118.09) per metric ton.

On the Singapore Exchange, the benchmark August iron ore SZZFG3 was down 0.9% at $113.8 per metric ton, as of 0710 GMT.

According to Mysteel reports, most re-rollers in top steel production hub Tangshan implemented production restrictions on Friday, resulting in the operating rate among the surveyed 35 re-rollers falling to 12.77% from 46.81% on Wednesday.

Some steel mills in Tangsan received oral notice to suspend one blast furnace until the end of the month, Mysteel added.

In Mysteel's latest report, seven blast furnaces in Tangshan, with a combined production capacity of 26,000 metric tons per day, are scheduled to be under maintenance over July 21-31.

"Iron ore prices will decline to a $100 per metric ton by Q4 2023 as China's steel demand eases in the second half of the year," Commonwealth Bank of Australia said in a forecast on Friday, assuming limited impact from any policy support measures announced in the coming weeks.

"Our major concern remains China's property sector, where conditions are clearly worsening. We believe confidence amongst homebuyers will take time to stabilise."

Still, the bank upgraded its iron ore price outlook for 2024, expecting China's steel demand and property sector to stabilise by next year.

Moody's and S&P Global sent stark warnings about China's biggest commercial real estate firm, Dalian Wanda Group, on Thursday, adding to concern that the country could be about to suffer its most high-profile default since Evergrande.

Steel benchmarks on Shanghai Futures Exchange gained. Rebar SRBcv1climbed 1.4%, hot-rolled coil SHHCcv1strengthened 1.5%, wire rod SWRcv1rose 0.7%, and stainless steel SHSScv1jumped 1.3%.

Steelmaking ingredients Dalian coking coal DJMcv1 and coke DCJcv1 dipped 0.9% and 0.1%, respectively.

($1 = 7.1685 yuan)

(Reporting by Carman Chew; Editing by Sonia Cheema)

