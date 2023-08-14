Iron ore futures edge up despite lacklustre China economic data

By Carman Chew

SINGAPORE, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Iron ore futures moved higher on Tuesday on hopes that China's latest wave of disappointing production and property sector data could push authorities for more stimulus.

The most-traded January iron ore on China's Dalian Commodity Exchange DCIOcv1 was up 1% at 736 yuan ($101.16) per metric ton, as of 0330 GMT.

On the Singapore Exchange, the benchmark September iron ore SZZFU3 rose 0.4% to $100.9 a metric ton.

China's crude steel output in July eased 0.34% from the prior month, the statistics bureau said on Tuesday, because of production restrictions in Tangshan city in northern China and Sichuan province in the southwest.

Meanwhile, July industrial output and retail sales growth slowed and undershot forecasts, adding to a raft of recent weak data, suggesting policymakers may need to step up support measures to shore up a faltering economy.

Less than an hour before the data release, China's central bank unexpectedly cut key policy rates for the second time in three months.

Adding pressure, property investment in China fell 8.5% in the first seven months from the same period a year earlier, after sliding 7.9% in January-June, according to data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

China's largest private real estate developer Country Garden 2007.HK is seeking to delay payments on a private onshore bond for the first time, the latest sign of a stifling cash crunch in the property sector, piling pressure on Beijing to step in.

Adding to worries about contagion risk, a major Chinese trust company that traditionally had sizable exposure to real estate, Zhongrong International Trust Co, has missed its repayment obligations on some investment products.

The most-active rebar contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SRBcv1 inched up 0.3%, hot-rolled coil SHHCcv1 declined 0.1%, wire rod SWRcv1 lost 0.1%, and stainless steel SHSScv1 climbed 1.2%.

Dalian coking coal DJMcv1 and coke DCJcv1 grew 0.3% and 1.3%, respectively.

($1 = 7.2753 yuan)

(Reporting by Carman Chew; Editing by Sonia Cheema)

