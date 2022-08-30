Iron ore futures drop below $100 on China COVID, steel curbs

By Enrico Dela Cruz

Aug 30 (Reuters) - Dalian and Singapore iron ore futures dropped below $100 a tonne on Tuesday, while spot prices slumped to the lowest in a week, pressured by renewed worries over COVID-19 curbs and steel output restrictions in top producer China.

The most-traded January iron ore contract on China's Dalian Commodity Exchange DCIOcv1 fell as much as 4.1% to 688.50 yuan ($99.51) a tonne, the weakest since Aug. 23.

On the Singapore Exchange, the steelmaking ingredient's most-active October contract SZZFV2 was down 3.4% at $98.40 a tonne, as of 0347 GMT.

Steel prices also stretched losses after authorities in China's southern city of Shenzhen shut the world's largest electronics market of Huaqiangbei and suspended service at 24 subway stations on Monday in a bid to curb a COVID-19 outbreak.

Rebar on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SRBcv1 fell 3.1% while hot-rolled coil SHHCcv1 dropped 2.4%. Stainless steel SHSScv1 lost 1.2%.

The epidemic remains a "severe challenge" for China's vast ferrous commodities industry as lockdowns are reducing demand for steel products and inputs, Huatai Futures analysts said in a note.

China's strict zero-COVID policy and a property sector downturn have caused its economy to slow down sharply this year.

Steel production control to curb emissions in the world's biggest iron ore consumer is also denting demand for other steelmaking ingredients.

In Tangshan, China's biggest steel-producing city, authorities and mills reportedly met on Friday to discuss capacity reduction targets.

To meet its target, Tangshan's average daily output for the rest of the year should be less than 314,700 tonnes, compared with 352,300 tonnes over January-July, based on a calculation by industry information provider Mysteel.

Dalian coking coal DCJcv1 tumbled 5.5% and coke DJMcv1 slumped 4.4%.

In the spot market, benchmark 62%-grade iron ore bound for China traded at $104.50 a tonne on Monday, the lowest since Aug. 22, based on SteelHome consultancy data. SH-CCN-IRNOR62

(Reporting by Enrico Dela Cruz in Manila; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((enrico.delacruz@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.