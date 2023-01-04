Iron ore futures drop as China COVID woes spur volatility

By Enrico Dela Cruz

Jan 4 (Reuters) - Benchmark iron ore futures fell in volatile trade on Wednesday, as COVID-19 disruptions and lingering concerns about weak real estate market in China outweighed optimism around Beijing's policy U-turn on containing outbreaks and economic stimulus.

The most-traded May iron ore on China's Dalian Commodity Exchange DCIOcv1 ended morning trade 0.5% lower at 845 yuan ($122.71) a tonne, surrendering early gains.

On the Singapore Exchange, the steelmaking ingredient's benchmark February contract SZZFG3 was down 1% at $114.95 a tonne, as of 0433 GMT.

Reflecting persistently weak demand amid rising COVID cases — despite a slew of support measures for the ailing property sector — China's home prices fell at a faster pace in December, according to a private survey.

"We maintain our view that underlying steel consumption from China's property sector is unlikely to recover meaningfully in the next 3-6 months," Citi analysts said in a Jan. 3 note.

"The property sector continues to face challenges. Job security and consumer confidence remain challenging and the current wave of COVID infections remains a headwind," they said.

Other Dalian steelmaking inputs fell, with coking coal DJMcv1 and coke DCJcv1 down 2.6% and 1.5%, respectively.

Steel benchmarks were mixed, with rebar on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SRBcv1 down 0.6% and hot-rolled coil SHHCcv1 slipping 0.2%.

Stainless steel SHSScv1 rose 2.1% as prices of raw material nickel rose in Shanghai SNIcv1 and on the London Metal Exchange CMNI3.

Overall sentiment, however, has been positive than in recent months. Iron ore's spot prices have risen about 47% to around $117 a tonne this week from $80 levels in November. SH-CCN-IRNOR62

"Iron ore has been and will likely continue to be the China reopening trade," Citi analysts said.

"We see the rally continuing through at least China's Lunar New Year and upgrade our 0-3 month point price forecast to $130/t, reflecting likely further stimulus announcements and re-stocking."

(Reporting by Enrico Dela Cruz in Manila)

