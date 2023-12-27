Iron ore futures down on stronger yuan, China stimulus caps losses

SINGAPORE, Dec 28 (Reuters) - Dalian iron ore futures declined on Thursday as the Chinese yuan strengthened, although discussions about China's economic recovery through stimulus measures limited the losses.

The most-traded May iron ore on China's Dalian Commodity Exchange DCIOcv1 was down 0.4% at 975.5 yuan ($136.95) per metric ton, as of 0315 GMT.

On the Singapore Exchange, the benchmark January iron ore SZZFF4 was down 1.2% at $139.55 a metric ton, snapping a five-day winning streak.

China's yuan CNY=firmed against a weakening U.S. dollar on Thursday after the dollar index fell in the late session on Wednesday to its lowest level in five months.

A stronger yuan makes yuan-denominated assets less affordable when purchased in other currencies.

Meanwhile, China's November industrial profits posted double-digit gains as overall manufacturing improved, although soft demand continued to constrain business growth expectations, emboldening calls for more macro policy support.

China will strive to expand domestic demand, ensure a speedy economic recovery and promote stable growth, according to an interim report of the country's 14th five-year plan published by parliament on Wednesday.

As part of the plan, China will intensify market-oriented reforms to enhance development.

Analysts expect a surge in demand for iron ore in the following weeks as Chinese steelmakers replenish raw materials to maintain production needs over the Lunar New Year holiday break.

Steel benchmarks on the Shanghai Futures Exchange were mixed. The most-active rebar contract SRBcv1 was last unchanged, and hot-rolled coil SHHCcv1 and wire rod SWRcv1 fell 0.1% and 0.2% respectively. Meanwhile, stainless steel SHSScv1 gained 0.l%.

Other steelmaking ingredients Dalian coking coal DJMcv1 and coke DCJcv1 inched down 1.2% and 0.6%, respectively.

($1 = 7.1228 yuan)

