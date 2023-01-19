Iron ore futures buoyed by China demand sentiment despite early-week slump

By Matthew Chye

Jan 20 (Reuters) - Iron ore futures rose on Friday as continued optimism about an economic recovery in top steel producer China lifted demand sentiment, although they still headed for weekly losses due to a slump in prices early in the week.

The most-traded May iron ore on China's Dalian Commodity Exchange DCIOcv1 rose 1.1% to 859.5 yuan ($126.79) a tonne as of 0230 GMT.

For the week, the most-traded DCE contract was down about 1.2%, largely due to an early-week slump in prices after China's state planner issued its third warning this month about excessive market speculation.

The DCE will be closed from Jan. 21-27 for the Lunar New Year holidays. Trading will resume on Jan. 30.

On the Singapore Exchange, the benchmark February iron ore SZZFG3 was up 1.0% at $124.95 a tonne.

Sentiment is riding high as optimism for stronger Chinese demand continues to rise.

BHP CEO Mike Henry said China's pro-growth policies, including those in the property sector, and easing COVID-19 curbs could support progressive improvement in the second half of the year, ANZ Research said in a note.

China said the worst was over in its battle against COVID-19 ahead of what is expected to be the busiest day of travel in years on Friday, a mass movement of people that has fed fears of a further surge in infections.

Meanwhile, India's eastern state of Odisha on Thursday approved ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India's $4.68 billion steel plant project, a government statement said.

Most Asian equity markets edged higher on Friday, while the U.S. dollar hung near its weakest levels since May, with investors fretting about the risks of a global recession as the Federal Reserve presses on with interest rate hikes MKTS/GLOB

The most-active rebar contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SRBcv1 rose 0.1%, stainless steel SHSScv1 gained 0.6%, meanwhile hot-rolled coil SHHCcv1 inched 0.1% lower, and wire rod SWRcv1 edged down 0.3%.

Dalian coking coal DJMcv1 and coke DCJcv1 both rose 0.3% respectively.

Australia's Whitehaven Coal WHC.AX estimates Japan will around 20 million tonnes of metallurgical coal when its ban on Russian supply takes effect in April, Chief Executive Paul Flynn said on Friday.

For now, supply and demand of coking coal and coke are lower as activities in all links of the industrial chain slow down ahead of the Lunar New Year holidays - the big question is the extent to which demand recovers after the break, Huatai Futures said in a research note.

($1 = 6.7788 yuan)

(Reporting by Matthew Chye; editing by Uttaresh.V)

