Iron ore flat as traders await further China stimulus signals

July 7 (Reuters) - Dalian and Singapore iron ore futures were flat on Friday, rounding off a largely muted week, as traders assessed demand prospects while waiting for further signals that China would roll out additional economic stimulus measures.

Markets expect China, the world's top steel producer and metals consumer, to unveil a stimulus package to support its sputtering post-pandemic economic rebound after a meeting of the Communist Party's political bureau later this month.

Analysts say they were waiting to see how far Beijing was willing to go to support the struggling domestic property sector.

"Chinese authorities are unlikely to deliver a 'big bang' stimulus targeting infrastructure and property as many seem to think," said Justin Smirk, senior economist at Westpac.

"We expect to see a multi–faceted but passive approach focusing on incentivising home buyers and investors; bringing forward and supporting infrastructure investment; with some modest incentives to spur household consumption."

The most-traded September iron ore on China's Dalian Commodity Exchange DCIOcv1 was down 0.2% at 826.50 yuan per metric ton, as of 0230 GMT.

On the Singapore Exchange, the steelmaking ingredient's benchmark August contract SZZFQ3 slipped 0.1% to $109.95 per metric ton.

Rising iron ore supply from top exporters Australia and Brazil is also curbing prices, analysts said. China's iron ore imports in January to May were 7.7% higher versus the year-ago volume.

"We remain cautious on the iron ore price as we expect demand to be broadly flat through this year while supply is set to lift," Smirk said in Westpac's monthly outlook, projecting the price to be around $100 a ton by end-2023.

Other steelmaking inputs were firmer, with coking coal DJMcv1 and coke DCJcv1 up 0.9% and 1.1%, respectively.

Steel benchmarks on the Shanghai Futures Exchange slipped, with rebar SRBcv1 down by 0.1%, hot-rolled coil SHHCcv1 by 0.3%, wire rod SWRcv1 by 0.6%, and stainless steel SHSScv1 by 0.2%.

