Iron ore firmer but range-bound, traders in wait-and-see mode

By Enrico Dela Cruz

Feb 16 (Reuters) - Dalian and Singapore iron ore futures were slightly firmer in another range-bound session on Thursday as traders continued assessing demand prospects, taking into account a subdued outlook for property developers in top steel producer China.

The most-traded May iron ore on China's Dalian Commodity Exchange DCIOcv1 was up 0.8% at 871 yuan ($127.26) a tonne, as of 0307 GMT.

On the Singapore Exchange, the steelmaking ingredient's benchmark March contract SZZFH3 was up 0.3% at $123.60 a tonne.

Iron ore has rebounded from around $80 a tonne in November, propped up by optimism around demand as Beijing ramped up policy support for ailing property developers and discarded its strict zero-COVID strategy.

Analysts, however, said the expected rebound in Chinese demand for steel has been slow so far, while indicators pointed to a property market still needing more stimulative policies to ensure a long-term recovery.

A sluggish domestic steel demand and elevated costs of steelmaking ingredients have thus squeezed mills' profitability.

"Overall iron ore prices have been suppressed by weak profits and a weak recovery in end demand," Sinosteel Futures analysts said in a note, adding that the market was "still in the demand verification period".

Adding to the cautiousness, iron ore portside inventory in China hit a five-month high last week, SteelHome consultancy data showed. SH-TOT-IRONINV

Some data, however, are lending support to ferrous commodities.

China's rose in January for the first time in a year, official data showed on Thursday, as the end of the zero-COVID regime, favourable property policies and market expectations for more stimulus measures boosted demand.

On the Dalian exchange, coking coal DJMcv1 rose 1.8% and coke DCJcv1 climbed 2%.

Steel benchmarks on the Shanghai Futures Exchange were also firmer, with rebar SRBcv1 gaining 1.2%, hot-rolled coil SHHCcv1 rising 0.9%, and wire rod SWRcv1 advancing 0.6%. Stainless steel SHSScv1 edged up 0.1%.

(Reporting by Enrico Dela Cruz in Manila; editing by Uttaresh.V)

