Iron ore, ferrous futures dip as China COVID jitters dampen sentiment

By Enrico Dela Cruz

Jan 3 (Reuters) - Dalian and Singapore iron ore futures fell on Tuesday, along with Chinese steel benchmarks and other steelmaking ingredients, as COVID-19 pressures that have been dragging down China's economy weighed on sentiment on the first trading day of 2023.

Top steel producer China's factory activity shrank at a sharper pace in December as surging COVID-19 infections disrupted production and curbed demand after Beijing largely removed anti-virus curbs, a private sector survey showed.

Iron ore's most-traded May contract on China's Dalian Commodity Exchange DCIOcv1 fell as much as 1.5% to 842 yuan ($121.66) a tonne, surrendering some of its recent gains. It hit a more than six-month high of 867.50 yuan last week.

On the Singapore Exchange, the steelmaking ingredient's benchmark February contract SZZFG3 was down 0.9% at $116.20 a tonne, as of 0249 GMT.

Some people in Beijing, Shanghai and Wuhan braved the cold and a rise in COVID-19 infections to return to regular activity on Monday, but analysts expect continuing pressures ahead for the world's second-biggest economy.

"Chinese COVID rates are going to have a substantial impact on the ability of factories to produce, on transport to deliver, builders to build and on finance companies to finance," said John Meyer, an analyst at SP Angel.

Reflecting persistently weak demand amid rising COVID-19 cases despite a slew of support measures for the property sector, China's home prices fell at a faster pace in December, according to a private survey.

"(COVID-19 pressures) could stall the Chinese economy for a few months, though we suspect China's authorities will do their best to keep the wheels on," Meyer said in a Dec. 30 note.

Rebar on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SRBcv1 shed 1.1%, hot-rolled coil SHHCcv1 slumped 1.4%, and stainless steel SHSScv1 dropped 0.5%.

Other Dalian steelmaking inputs were under greater pressure, with coking coal DJMcv1 and coke DCJcv1 down 3.4% and 3.7%, respectively.

(Reporting by Enrico Dela Cruz in Manila; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((enrico.delacruz@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.