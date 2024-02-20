Iron ore falls to over 3-month low on mounting concerns about Chinese demand

Dalian iron ore tumbles over 5%, SGX benchmark down over 4%

Coking coal dips more than 1.5%, coke down over 2%

Steel benchmarks slid on lower raw materials, muted demand

Updates on closing prices, a trader comment in paragraph 9

SINGAPORE, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Iron ore futures fell to their lowest level in over three monthson Tuesday, weighed down by mounting concerns over the demand outlook in top consumer China despite its latest move to revive its property market.

China lowered the five-year loan prime rate (CNYLPR5Y=CFXS by 25 basis points (bps) to 3.95%, compared to a forecast of a cut of five to 15 bps.

However, this was not enough to counter the persistent weakness in the ferrous market.

The most-traded May iron ore on China's Dalian Commodity Exchange DCIOcv1 ended daytime trade 5.41% down at 909.5 yuan ($126.35) per metric ton, the lowest since Nov. 1.

The benchmark March iron ore SZZFH4 on the Singapore Exchange tumbled 4.39% to $121.8 a ton as of 0722 GMT, the lowest since Nov. 8.

China left a key policy rate unchanged on Sunday when rolling over maturing medium-term loans, with uncertainties around the timing of an easing by the Federal Reserve limiting Beijing's room to manoeuvre on monetary policy.

"The PBoC opted to keep interest rates on its one-year policy loans unchanged, raising concerns about demand in the near term... new construction looks weak, with new homes sales down 34% y/y in January," ANZ Bank analysts said.

Headwinds from China's property sector, accounting for 30%‑35% of its steel demand, will likely persist, albeit at a more moderated pace than last year, analysts at Commonwealth Bank of Australia said.

"The sharp fall in price is partly because the recovery in ore demand as reflected by hot metal output has been slower than expected after the holiday break," said a Chinese trader, requesting anonymity as he is not authorised to speak to media.

Other steelmaking ingredients on the DCE also slid further, with coking coal DJMcv1 and coke DCJcv1 down 1.82% and 2.25%, respectively.

Steel benchmarks on the Shanghai Futures Exchange were mostly down.

Rebar SRBcv1 slid 2.14%, hot-rolled coil SHHCcv1 dropped 2.29%, wire rod SWRcv1 shed 0.17%, and stainless steel SHSScv1 lost 0.22%.

($1 = 7.1982 Chinese yuan)

(Reporting by Cassandra Yap and Amy Lv; Editing by Varun H K)

