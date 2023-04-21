Iron ore falls to 4-month low on subdued demand, growing inventories

BEIJING, April 21 (Reuters) - Dalian and Singapore iron ore futures fell for a third straight day to near four-month lows on Friday, as subdued buying interest from steel mills and a pick-up in port inventories undermined investor sentiment.

The most-traded September iron ore on the Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE) DCIOcv1 traded 4.04% down at a near four-month low at 736.5 yuan ($106.96) a tonne, as of 0215 GMT.

On the Singapore Exchange, the benchmark May iron ore SZZFK3 was 4.52% lower at $110.15 a tonne, as of 0239 GMT, the lowest since Dec. 28, 2022.

"Mills' buying interest (in spot iron ore cargoes) ahead of the upcoming (May 1-3) holiday is weaker than expected, weighing on spot prices and sending pressure to futures markets as well," said Yu Chen, a Shanghai-based analyst at consultancy Mysteel.

Iron ore inventories at the 45 major surveyed Chinese ports increased by 1.23 million tonnes, or 1%, on the week to 130.35 million tonnes in the week as of April 21, Mysteel data showed.

"The drastic fall (in iron ore prices) on Friday resulted from the joint impact of several negative signs. The worse-than-expected 19.2% year-on-year fall in new housing starts in the past quarter suggested weak demand for raw materials," said Pei Hao, a Shanghai-based analyst at the international brokerage firm FIS.

"Also, supply will be sufficient in the near term based on the latest quarterly results from the three top suppliers," he added.

The other steel-making ingredients, including coking coal DJMcv1 and coke >, also dropped 2.73% and 1.82%, respectively.

Steel futures were broadly on the downtrends. Rebar on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SRBcv1 slid by 1.46% to a near five-month low at 3,842 yuan a tonne, hot-rolled coil SHHCcv1 declined 1.64%, wire rod SWRcv1 eased 0.27% and stainless steel SHSScv1 dipped 0.55%.

($1 = 6.8859 Chinese yuan)

(Reporting by Amy Lv and Dominique Patton in Beijing; Editing by Sohini Goswami)

