Iron ore falls on China's lacklustre trade data, rising stocks

By Enrico Dela Cruz

Sept 7 (Reuters) - Dalian iron ore futures fell on Wednesday after two straight days of gains, while the Singapore benchmark contract extended losses, pressured by disappointing August trade data and rising inventories of the steelmaking ingredient in China.

The most-traded January iron ore on China's Dalian Commodity Exchange DCIOcv1 ended daytime trade 1.7% lower at 680 yuan ($97.61) a tonne.

On the Singapore Exchange, iron ore's benchmark October contract SZZFV2 was down 1.3% at $95.75 a tonne, as of 0700 GMT.

Other steelmaking inputs also dropped, with Dalian coking coal DJMcv1 and coke DCJcv1 down 2% and 1.8%, respectively.

China's exports grew 7.1% in August year-on-year, while imports rose only 0.3%, both missing expectations.

The data also showed the top iron ore consumer's January-August imports of the commodity fell 3.1%, as steel mills reduced output in response to weak demand caused by COVID-19 curbs, a property sector downturn, and mandatory production cuts.

China's January-August exports of steel products, meanwhile, declined 3.9%.

The latest set of economic indicators added to concerns about iron ore demand in China, where fresh COVID-19 outbreaks have prompted widespread lockdowns, and woes in the residential property market are expected to deepen.

Despite China's latest round of policy stimulus, "ongoing stress from prolonged weakness in the housing market, resurgence of regional Omicron drags and softening global demand will still prevail", J.P.Morgan analysts said in a note.

A continued rebound in iron ore shipments to China is also adding pressure on prices. Iron ore inventories at Chinese ports hit a four-month high of 143 million tonnes last week, SteelHome consultancy data showed. SH-TOT-IRONINV

Ahead of the Sept. 10-12 mid-autumn festival holiday in China, the Dalian exchange asked members to "intensify the prevention of market risks, so as to ensure the smooth market operation".

Rebar on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SRBcv1 slipped 0.5%, while hot-rolled coil SHHCcv1 gained 0.2%. Stainless steel SHSScv1 climbed 0.8%.

(Reporting by Enrico Dela Cruz in Manila; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((enrico.delacruz@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.