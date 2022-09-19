Iron ore falls in choppy trade on China demand concerns

By Enrico Dela Cruz

Sept 19 (Reuters) - Dalian and Singapore iron ore futures reversed early gains on Monday, weighed down by worries about demand for the steelmaking ingredient in China due to its persistent zero-COVID policy and ailing property sector.

The most-traded January iron ore on China's Dalian Commodity Exchange DCIOcv1 ended daytime trade 1.4% lower at 705.50 yuan ($100.61) a tonne, after climbing as much as 1.8% earlier in the session.

On the Singapore Exchange, benchmark October iron ore SZZFV2 was down 1.2% at $96.80 a tonne, as of 0718 GMT, after climbing up to 2.4% in early trade.

Iron ore was initially supported by news of easing of COVID-19 restrictions in some areas in China, including the southwestern city of Chengdu.

But traders turned cautious, mindful of the still possible tightening of such restrictions ahead of the ruling Communist Party's congress next month, where President Xi Jinping is expected to secure an historic third term.

China is unlikely to lift its zero-COVID policy "until at least the end of October" or after the party congress, said StoneX senior metals analyst Natalie Scott-Gray.

Rebar on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SRBcv1 turned flat, while hot-rolled coil SHHCcv1 shed 0.3%, also erasing early gains. Stainless steel SHSScv1 slipped 0.1%.

Ahead of Monday's trading, Navigate Commodities Managing Director Atilla Widnell said a 2.82 million tonne increase in Australian and Brazilian iron ore shipments to China over the past week "might mitigate some of that early optimism" from the easing of COVID-19 restrictions.

Iron ore arrivals at Chinese ports surged 3.37 million tonnes for the same time, he said.

Fears of a global recession and challenges facing China's property market also kept investors on edge.

Two months since many Chinese homebuyers stopped repaying mortgages to protest stalled construction on their properties, a lack of progress at more sites now threatens to intensify the boycott, despite assurances from authorities.

(Reporting by Enrico Dela Cruz in Manila; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

