Iron ore falls as high China inventory dampens 2022 price outlook

By Enrico Dela Cruz

Dec 10 (Reuters) - Iron ore futures slipped on Friday, as rising portside inventory of the steelmaking ingredient in top steel producer China, along with weak demand, signalled prices could further weaken in 2022.

Iron ore for May delivery on China's Dalian Commodity Exchange DCIOcv1 ended daytime trade 0.7% lower at 639.50 yuan ($100.46) a tonne.

The benchmark contract, however, was on course for its third straight weekly rise, supported earlier this week by optimism about China's stimulus measures to bolster its economic growth and policy support for its debt-saddled property developers.

Iron ore's most-active January contract on the Singapore Exchange SZZFF2 was down 0.5% at $108.55 a tonne, as of 0737 GMT.

"The iron ore port inventories build through recent weeks is a bearish signal and they are expected to continue to lift over the next 2-3 months as pig iron production is not likely to pick up until after the (Beijing) Winter Olympics," Westpac senior economist Justin Smirk said in a note.

Imported iron ore stocked at Chinese ports reached 155.4 million tonnes last week, the highest since July 2018, according to SteelHome consultancy data. SH-TOT-IRONINV

While falling steel inventories in China may signal an improvement in downstream demand, Smirk said current levels were still at a five-year high, suggesting "it has a long way to go before it signals a tight market".

Iron ore prices could hit $75 a tonne by end-2022, he said, as tight steel production controls to curb emissions in China are likely to remain in place.

Spot iron ore in China traded at $109 a tonne on Thursday, up 4.3% from last week, but 53% off its record peak scaled in May, based on SteelHome data. SH-CCN-IRNOR62

Construction steel rebar SRBcv1 on the Shanghai Futures Exchange shed 0.3%, while hot-rolled coil SHHCcv1 lost 1%. Stainless steel SHSScv1 fell 0.5%.

Dalian coking coal DJMcv1 tumbled 6.1% while coke DCJcv1 slumped 1%.

China iron ore spot price vs port inventoryhttps://tmsnrt.rs/3dBfozd

(Reporting by Enrico Dela Cruz in Manila; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((enrico.delacruz@thomsonsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.