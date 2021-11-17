Iron ore falls as China port inventory hits 31-month peak

By Enrico Dela Cruz

Nov 17 (Reuters) - China's iron ore futures dropped for a fourth straight session on Wednesday as portside inventory of the steelmaking ingredient swelled to the highest level in 31 months, partly due to collapsing demand in the world's top steel producer.

The most-traded iron ore for January delivery on China's Dalian Commodity Exchange DCIOcv1 ended daytime trading 1% lower at 538.50 yuan ($84.33) a tonne.

On the Singapore Exchange, iron ore's front-month December contract SZZFZ1 slipped 0.5% to $88.65 a tonne by 0702 GMT, after a 1.2% gain in the previous session.

A modest weekly decline of 1.5 million tonnes in iron ore arrivals at Chinese ports should provide temporary support to prices, Atilla Widnell, managing director at Singapore-based Navigate Commodities, said in a note.

"Thereafter, attention will turn to the estimated 1.1 million tonnes week-on-week growth in Aussie and Brazilian iron ore shipments and inflating Chinese portside stocks," he said.

Imported iron ore stocked at Chinese ports rose to 147.60 million tonnes last week, the highest since April 2019, SteelHome consultancy data showed. SH-TOT-IRONINV

Benchmark 62%-grade iron ore's spot price in China stood at $91 a tonne on Tuesday, hovering near an 18-month low of $90 hit the day before. SH-CCN-IRNOR62

Dalian coking coal DJMcv1 slumped as much as 4.6% to its lowest level since July 15, but coke DCJcv1 rose 1.9% after a three-session sell-off.

China's October coal production jumped 4% on an annual basis and is still rising, a National Development and Reform Commission official said on Tuesday, assuring stable supply of the material for the winter-spring period.

Construction steel rebar on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SRBcv1 climbed 0.6%, while both hot-rolled coil SHHCcv1 and stainless steel SHSScv1 gained 0.1%.

China's crude steel output in October totalled 71.58 million tonnes, falling for a fifth straight month and down 23.3% from same month a year earlier.

