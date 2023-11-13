Iron ore extends rally on property sector optimism, supportive fundamentals

Dalian iron ore climbs over 1.5%

Singapore benchmark draws closer to $130 a ton

Coke rises over 1%

Steel benchmark broadly down despite higher raw materials

BEIJING, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Iron ore futures extended gains for a fourth consecutive session on Monday, buoyed by optimism over property sector-related stimulus and supportive fundamentals, despite a weakening steel market and fears of tightened government supervision.

The most-traded January iron ore on China's Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE) DCIOcv1ended daytime trading 1.68% higher at 966.5 yuan ($132.46) a metric ton, refreshing the highest level since August 2021.

China will firmly implement policy pledges of the property market to meet the housing demands of the people and promote high-quality development of the sector, state media reported on Saturday, citing Ni Hong, minister of Housing and Urban-Rural Development.

"Any improvement would require a substantial restocking of raw materials, with weak margins pushing steel mills to work down the inventory," analysts at ANZ bank said in a note.

However, caution prevailed over growing risks of possible tightening of government supervision following a price rally.

Other steelmaking ingredients on the DCE also recorded gains, with coking coal DJMcv1 and coke DCJcv1up 1.21% and 0.41%, respectively.

Steel benchmarks on the Shanghai Futures Exchange broadly edged down. Rebar SRBcv1 was little moved, hot-rolled coil SHHCcv1 retreated 0.35%, wire rod SWRcv1 shed 0.25% and stainless steel SHSScv1 fell 2.1%.

"Steel demand in northern regions seasonally weakened amid sharp temperature drops across many regions in China as it entered into winter," analysts at Galaxy Futures said in a note.

Traders, meanwhile, awaited a batch of economic data as well as output for some key commodities on Wednesday for further direction.

($1 = 7.2966 yuan)

(Reporting by Amy Lv and Dominique Patton in Beijing; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu and Sohini Goswami)

