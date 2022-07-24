Iron ore extends rally on hopes for China's rebound in Q3

By Enrico Dela Cruz

July 25 (Reuters) - Iron ore futures climbed on Monday to their peaks in more than one week, extending a rally spurred by hopes of an economic rebound for top steel producer and consumer China in the third quarter, and support for the country's troubled property sector.

The most-traded iron ore, for September delivery, on China's Dalian Commodity Exchange DCIOcv1 rose as much as 9% to hit 723.50 yuan ($107.09) a tonne, its strongest level since July 14.

Iron ore's front-month August contract on the Singapore Exchange SZZFQ2 advanced by up to 4.1% to $107.35 a tonne, also the highest since July 14. It lodged its first weekly gain in three weeks on Friday.

Dalian coking coal DJMcv1 rose 5.5% and coke DCJcv1 was up 4.8%

China will make "great efforts" to consolidate its economic recovery particularly in the crucial third quarter, putting a priority on stabilising employment and prices, state media reported on Friday after a regular cabinet meeting.

"The market is looking forward to the economy (rebounding) in the third quarter," analysts at Zhongzhou Futures said in a note.

China's economic growth slowed sharply in the June quarter, hit hard by COVID-19 lockdowns that dampened overall demand and disrupted activity.

Chinese steel futures also extended their gains following a report that China was planning to set up a real estate fund that could be worth up to 300 billion yuan to support more than a dozen property developers.

Rebar on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SRBcv1 rose 1.9%, hot-rolled coil SHHCcv1 climbed 2.4%, and stainless steel SHSScv1 advanced 1.5%.

But with no meaningful changes in market fundamentals while risks remain from lockdowns, caution is likely to limit any gains.

Shanghai ordered residents across nine of the city's districts and some smaller areas to do COVID-19 tests over July 26-28, as sporadic local cases kept emerging in the commercial hub.

(Reporting by Enrico Dela Cruz in Manila; editing by Uttaresh.V)

