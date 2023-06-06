Iron ore extends rally on China stimulus hopes

By Enrico Dela Cruz

June 6 (Reuters) - Iron ore futures rose on Tuesday to hit their highest levels in about seven weeks, as hopes grew for more stimulus measures in top steel producer China.

Chinese rebar futures also stretched gains as real estate stocks listed in Hong Kong .HSMPI jumped nearly 8% on hopes that Beijing would soon roll out supportive measures to bolster the embattled property sector.

Adding to traders' optimism, the China Securities Journal reported, citing policy advisers and economists, that China would likely further cut banks' reserve ratio and interest rates in the second half of this year to support the economy.

Chinese authorities, meanwhile, asked the nation's biggest banks to lower their deposit rates for at least the second time in less than a year in an effort to boost the economy, Bloomberg News reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

The most-traded September iron ore on China's Dalian Commodity Exchange DCIOcv1 ended daytime trading 1.3% higher at 766.50 yuan ($107.70) a tonne, though off the session high of 782.50 yuan, its strongest since April 19.

On the Singapore Exchange, the steelmaking ingredient's benchmark July contract SZZFN3 was up 0.7% at $105.75 a tonne, as of 0818 GMT. It earlier hit $108.40, its highest since April 21.

Analysts said investors should temper their optimism.

"We continue to believe investors should look through the near-term volatility," National Australia Bank analysts said in a note.

"A stimulus-led revival of China's property sector could drive upside risk to iron ore prices from here, but timing remains difficult to predict."

Rebar on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SRBcv1 cut gains to trade up 0.1%, while hot-rolled coil SHHCcv1 turned flat and wire rod SWRcv1 dipped 0.8% after extending gains earlier. Stainless steel SHSScv1 added 0.7%.

Coking coal DJMcv1 on the Dalian exchange shed 0.6%, while coke DCJcv1 gained 1.3%.

