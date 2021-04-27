Iron ore extends rally as China steel prices hover near record highs

By Enrico Dela Cruz

April 27 (Reuters) - Asia's iron ore benchmarks rose on Tuesday on solid demand and soaring steel prices, while data showing strong profit growth at China's industrial firms added momentum to the steelmaking raw material's rally.

September iron ore on China's Dalian Commodity Exchange DCIOcv1 ended daytime trading 1.9% higher at 1,158.50 yuan ($178.64) a tonne, boosting its year-to-date gain to 33.5%.

Iron ore's May contract on the Singapore Exchange SZZFK1 climbed 1.4% to $190.10 a tonne by 0704 GMT, after earlier touching $192.25.

Chinese steel futures stretched gains, with construction steel rebar up for a sixth consecutive session, mirroring the trend in the physical market.

"Investors (were) speculating that Handan capacity restrictions and depleting nationwide rebar inventories (have) tightened the national steel supply-demand balance," Singapore-based Navigate Commodities Pte Ltd said in a note.

Following curbs in the top steelmaking city of Tangshan, Handan city in China's steel hub Hebei province was expected to implement production control measures in its steel and coking sectors until June 30.

Rebar on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SRBcv1 gained 0.5%, while hot-rolled coil SHHCcv1 added 0.8%.

Sentiment was also buoyed after data showed profits at industrial firms in China, the world's top producer and exporter of steel products, surged 92.3% in March from a low base a year ago.

Ahead of a five-day Labour Day holiday in China from May 1, spot iron ore leapt to decade highs, with the benchmark 62% fines trading at $190.50 a tonne on Monday, SteelHome consultancy data showed.

Demand for top-grade 65% iron ore has risen as the less-polluting material allows Chinese steel mills to meet emission control requirements while maintaining high output.

China looks determined to address the overcapacity issue hounding its mammoth steel sector for years, by introducing tight environmental controls that will likely force less-efficient and highly polluting mills to close shop.

Shanghai stainless steel SHSScv1 jumped 3%. Dalian coking coal DJMcv1 slipped 0.2%, but coke DCJcv1 climbed 1.1.

IMPORTED IRON ORE'S SPOT PRICES IN CHINA IMPORTED IRON ORE'S SPOT PRICES IN CHINAhttps://tmsnrt.rs/3sV3EwC

(Reporting by Enrico Dela Cruz in Manila; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi and Subhranshu Sahu)

((enrico.delacruz@thomsonsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.