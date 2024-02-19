Iron ore extends losses on mounting concerns over Chinese demand

SINGAPORE, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Iron ore futures fell for a second straight session on Tuesday, weighed by mounting concerns over demand outlook in top consumer China despite the country's latest move to revive its struggling property market.

China lowered the five-year loan prime rate (LPR) CNYLPR5Y=CFXS by 25 basis points to 3.95% from 4.20% previously, compared to a forecast of a cut of five to 15 bps in a Reuters poll.

However, this was not enough to counter the broad and persistent weakness in the ferrous market.

The most-traded May iron ore on China's Dalian Commodity Exchange DCIOcv1 ended morning trade 3.64% lower at 926.5 yuan ($128.72) per metric ton, the lowest since Jan. 18.

The benchmark March iron ore SZZFH4 on the Singapore Exchange slipped 2.58% to $124.1 a ton as of 0321 GMT, the lowest since Feb. 6.

China's central bank left a key policy rate unchanged on Sunday when rolling over maturing medium-term loans, with uncertainties around the timing of an easing by the Federal Reserve limiting Beijing's room to manoeuvre on monetary policy.

"The PBoC opted to keep interest rates on its one-year policy loans unchanged, raising concerns about demand in the near term... new construction looks weak, with new homes sales down 34% y/y in January," analysts at ANZ bank said in a note.

"Headwinds from China's property sector, accounting for 30%‑35% of China's steel demand, will likely persist, albeit at a more moderated pace than last year," analysts at Commonwealth Bank of Australia said in a note.

Other steelmaking ingredients on the DCE also slid further, with coking coal DJMcv1 and coke DCJcv1 down 1.94% and 1.86%, respectively.

Steel benchmarks on the Shanghai Futures Exchange were mostly down.

Rebar SRBcv1 slid 1.51%, hot-rolled coil SHHCcv1 dropped 1.84%, wire rod SWRcv1 shed 0.57%, and stainless steel SHSScv1 lost 0.29%.

($1 = 7.1980 Chinese yuan)

(Reporting by Cassandra Yap and Amy Lv; Editing by Varun H K)

