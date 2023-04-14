Iron ore extends losses on China demand concerns

By Enrico Dela Cruz

April 14 (Reuters) - Iron ore futures wobbled on Friday, on track for their second consecutive weekly fall amid mounting concerns about demand for the steelmaking ingredient in top steel producer China.

China's plan to cap domestic steelmakers' output at 2022 levels added to such concerns, dragging down prices already pressured by lacklustre domestic steel demand during what is supposedly the country's peak construction season, and a subdued global economic outlook.

Bloomberg reported on Thursday the plan to limit China's 2023 steel output was expected to be released by the end of this month.

The most-traded September iron ore on China's Dalian Commodity Exchange DCIOcv1ended daytime trade 0.8% lower at 768.50 yuan ($112.30) a tonne, and was on course for a weekly fall of nearly 3%.

On the Singapore Exchange, benchmark May iron ore SZZFK3 was down 0.4% at $115.90 a tonne, as of 0700 GMT. For the week so far, it is more than 1%.

"Iron ore extended its losses as China plans to cap steel production for 2023. This is in response to slower demand recovery and to curb emissions," ANZ commodity strategists said in a note.

Despite tepid demand though, the capacity utilisation rate of blast furnaces operated by 247 Chinese steel mills under Mysteel's weekly survey hit a 22-month high of 91.8% this week, the consultancy and data provider said.

Dalian coking coal DJMcv1was virtually flat, while coke DCJcv1rose 1.1%.

Rebar spot and futures prices in China hit the lowest since December earlier this week amid weak demand, analysts said.

