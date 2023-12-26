Iron ore extends gains on upbeat industrial data, bullish demand prospects

SINGAPORE, Dec 27 (Reuters) - Dalian iron ore futures rose for the second consecutive session on Wednesday, with optimistic sentiment stemming from robust industrial data, expectations of stimulus, and strong demand outlook.

The most-traded May iron ore on China's Dalian Commodity Exchange DCIOcv1 rose 0.4% to 984 yuan ($137.65) per metric ton as of 0330 GMT.

On the Singapore Exchange, the benchmark January iron ore SZZFF4 last traded flat at $140.25 a metric ton.

China's November industrial profits posted double-digit gains as overall manufacturing improved, although soft demand continued to constrain business growth expectations, emboldening calls for more macro policy support.

The country's top planning body said on Saturday it had identified a second batch of public investment projects under a bond issuance and investment plan announced in October to boost the economy.

Five of China's largest state banks lowered interest rates on some deposits on Friday, offering the prospect of reduced lending costs at a time when the government is urging banks to support the economy.

Two cities in northwestern China, Xian and Yinchuan, advised residents to stay indoors, limited heavy industrial production and halted coal processing, warning of heavy pollution over the coming days with thick fog expected.

Steel benchmarks on the Shanghai Futures Exchange were mixed. The most-active rebar contract SRBcv1 was unchanged, while hot-rolled coil SHHCcv1 and stainless steel SHSScv1 lost 0.2% and 0.6%, respectively. Wire rod SWRcv1 increased 0.3%.

On other steelmaking ingredients, Dalian coking coal DJMcv1 fell by 1.1% and coke DCJcv1 was unchanged.

($1 = 7.1484 yuan)

(Reporting by Ashley Fang; Editing by Mrigank Dhaniwala)

((ashley.fang@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.