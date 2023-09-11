Iron ore extends gains on better China loan data

BEIJING, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Iron ore futures rose for a second session on Tuesday, as better-than-expected loan data from the world's top iron ore consumer China and a stronger yuan bolstered investor sentiment.

The most-traded January iron ore on China's Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE) DCIOcv1 traded 1.36% higher at 854 yuan ($117.18) a metric ton, as of 0215 GMT.

The benchmark October iron ore SZZFV3 on the Singapore Exchange was 0.6% higher at $118.05 a metric ton, as of 0231 GMT, its highest level since March 31.

Chinese banks extended 1.36 trillion yuan in in August, up from 345.9 billion yuan in July, data from People's Bank of China showed on Monday, higher than the estimated 1.20 trillion yuan in a Reuters poll.

This came after the consumer price index (CPI) rose 0.1% in August from a year earlier, the National Bureau of Statistics showed on Monday, after falling 0.3% in July.

"Better-than-expected Chinese credit data, signalling stabilization in household demand for mortgages, also boosted sentiment," analysts at ING bank said in a note.

Other steelmaking ingredients also strengthened, with coking coal DJMcv1 and coke DCJcv1 on the DCE up 4.47% and 2.81%, respectively, to their highest levels in six months.

"The latest round of proposal to hike coke prices among coking plants buoyed sentiment," said Pei Hao, a Shanghai-based analyst at international brokerage FIS.

"It also found some support from the recently rising prices in the seaborne coking coal market amid comparatively limited availability and steady demand for the moment."

Steel benchmarks on the Shanghai Futures Exchange broadly advanced amid rising raw materials prices.

Rebar SRBcv1 climbed 1.02%, hot-rolled coil SHHCcv1 added 1.15%, wire rod SWRcv1 edged up 0.25%.

Stainless steel SHSScv1 ticked down 0.26%.

A Sept. 4-11 Reuters poll of 76 analysts, based in and outside mainland China, predicted the economy would grow 5.0% this year, lower than 5.5% forecast in a July survey. Forecasts ranged between 4.5% and 5.5%.

($1 = 7.2880 Chinese yuan)

