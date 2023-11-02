Iron ore extends gains, but pace slows on mounting caution

BEIJING, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Iron ore extended gains for a second consecutive session on Thursday on persistent support from fundamentals, but the momentum slowed as traders pondered downside risks from possibly falling demand in top consumer China.

The most-traded January iron ore on China's Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE) DCIOcv1 rose 0.99% to 921 yuan ($125.85) a metric ton, as of 0244 GMT, following a rise of 2.51% a day before.

The benchmark December iron ore SZZFZ3 on the Singapore Exchange was 0.14% higher at $121.65 a ton, as of 0300 GMT.

Low inventories, remaining solid demand, wide difference between spot and futures prices as well as improved sentiment from the stimulus policy continued to support prices of the key steelmaking ingredient, according to analysts.

But the risk of demand weakening due to possible production controls because of worsening air conditions in northern China loomed.

"The air quality in Tangshan has recently worsened, unveiling a possibility of a wave of sintering curbs, which will dent demand for raw materials," analysts at Galaxy Futures said in a note.

Also acting as a headwind is a possible reduction in hot metal output.

The daily average output among mills surveyed, at 2.43 million tons as of Oct. 27, could possibly fall by around 70,000 tons in November due to growing pressure of thinning margins, analysts at consultancy Mysteel said in a note.

Other steelmaking ingredients weakened, with coking coal DJMcv1 and coke DCJcv1 on the DCE down 0.88% and 1.37%, respectively.

Steel benchmarks on the Shanghai Futures Exchange moved marginally on mixed signals.

Rebar SRBcv1 ticked up 0.37%, hot-rolled coil SHHCcv1 edged down 0.13%, wire rod SWRcv1 shed 0.15% and stainless steel SHSScv1 was little changed.

"Overall steel demand showed some improvement on a weekly basis while the falling pace in steel output slowed down after margins especially those among the electric-arc-furnace based steelmakers have recently improved," analysts at Huatai Futures said.

($1 = 7.3180 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Amy Lv and Dominique Patton in Beijing; Editing by Mrigank Dhaniwala)

((Amy.Lv@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.