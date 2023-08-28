Iron ore extends falls on thin steel margins, lukewarm downstream demand

BEIJING, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Iron ore futures extended declines on Tuesday as traders continued to exercise caution ahead of any clear signs of improved downstream steel demand and shrinking steel margins despite a raft of stimulus measures introduced over the weekend to revive sentiment.

The most-traded January iron ore on China's Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE) DCIOcv1 traded 1.34% lower at 808 yuan ($110.95) a metric ton, as of 0231 GMT.

The benchmark September iron ore SZZFU3 on the Singapore Exchange was 0.69% lower at $111.5 a metric ton.

The continued weakness came after "expectations the support measures wouldn't produce meaningful growth in demand and instead, the fragile finances of the steel sector are likely to limit its ability to pick up activity," ANZ analysts said in a note.

Investors are losing patience with what they see as incoherent and slow measures by China to revive its sputtering economy and defuse a deepening property crisis.

The shrinking steel margins also acted as a headwind for raw materials consumption, including iron ore.

Chinese steelmakers suffered severe losses over January-July with industrial profits slumping 90.5% on the year, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed.

Other steelmaking ingredients also posted losses, with coking coal DJMcv1 and coke DCJcv1 on the DCE down 2.09% and 2%, respectively.

Steel benchmarks on the Shanghai Futures Exchange were broadly weaker. Rebar SRBcv1 lost 0.62%, hot-rolled coil SHHCcv1 fell 1.06%, wire rod SWRcv1 shed 0.28% and stainless steel SHSScv1 dipped 0.98%.

"The production control has not resulted in a sharp drop in steel output in the short term, while the downstream demand remains weak," analysts at Sinosteel Futures said.

"The current situation in the property sector indicates that it's hard to see a large improvement in demand."

The broad weakness came as China halved stamp duty on stock trading effective Monday, the latest move to boost the struggling market.

($1 = 7.2823 Chinese yuan)

(Reporting by Amy Lv and Dominique Patton in Beijing; Editing by Sohini Goswami)

((Amy.Lv@thomsonreuters.com;))

