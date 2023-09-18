Iron ore extends decline on higher domestic supply, demand concerns

BEIJING, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Iron ore futures extended declines on Tuesday as mounting domestic supply and persistent demand concerns amid a lingering property slump undermined investor sentiment.

The most-traded January iron ore on China's Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE) DCIOcv1 traded 0.23% lower at 866.5 yuan ($118.78) a metric ton as of 0244 GMT, after falling 0.2% on Monday.

The benchmark October iron ore SZZFV3 on the Singapore Exchange fell 1.49% to $119.95 a ton as of 0255 GMT.

"We see it as normal downward correction after touching the resistance level," said Cheng Peng, a Beijing-based analyst at Sinosteel Futures.

"It's risky to build long positions at a price range between $120 and $130 per ton."

Higher domestic supply also weighed on the key steelmaking ingredient, with output of run of mine (ROM) totaling 659.17 million tons in the first eight months of 2023, up 7% year-on-year, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed on Monday.

Concerns over the property market persisted despite a temporary relief after the embattled Chinese developer Country Garden 2007.HK won approval from creditors to extend repayment on another onshore bond.

However, other steelmaking ingredients extended gains, with coking coal DJMcv1 and coke DCJcv1 on the DCE climbing 3.26% and 1.24%, respectively, supported by tightening supply.

Some coking plants in north China's Inner Mongolia raised offer prices for coke by between 100 yuan and 110 yuan per ton from Monday, consultancy Mysteel said in a report.

"Coking coal supply tightened due to safety checks in the major production hubs, lifting expectations of higher prices; meanwhile, demand (for coking coal and coke) remains robust amid lingering high level of hot metal output among steelmakers," analysts at Huatai Futures said in a note.

Steel benchmarks on the Shanghai Futures Exchange advanced. Rebar SRBcv1 rose 0.89%, hot-rolled coil SHHCcv1 grew 1.7%, wire rod SWRcv1 edged up 0.37% and stainless steel SHSScv1 added 0.29%.

($1 = 7.2953 Chinese yuan)

(Reporting by Amy Lv and Dominique Patton in Beijing; Editing by Varun H K)

((Amy.Lv@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.