Iron ore extends decline as mills' pre-holiday replenishment slows

BEIJING, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Iron ore futures fell on Tuesday for a fourth consecutive session, as steelmakers in top consumer China remained cautious on pre-holiday restocking amid lacklustre steel demand.

The most-traded May iron ore contract on China's Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE) DCIOcv1 slid 0.65% to 990 yuan ($138.31) per metric ton, as of 0212 GMT, following a drop of 1.1% on Monday.

The benchmark February iron ore SZZFG4 on the Singapore Exchange was 0.65% lower at $137.1 a ton as of 0215 GMT.

"With the continuous fall in demand for construction steel products, both steel traders and downstream steel consumers showed limited interest in restocking steel products, which has hampered mills' enthusiasm in replenishing raw materials," analysts at Huatai Futures said in a note.

Analysts, however, expect some support from a possible flurry of purchasing in coming weeks to sustain production over the week-long Lunar New Year holiday break, coupled with a relatively wide price difference in spot and futures markets.

"Market sentiment is obviously weaker at the moment, but prices are likely to consolidate at a relatively high level given that the tight supply and demand fundamentals will continue," analysts at Galaxy Futures wrote in a note.

De-stocking of iron ore at major ports will be seen in the first half of the year when supply will typically be constrained by seasonal factors, they said, adding that it's hard to see a jump in supply globally in the period.

Other steelmaking ingredients on the DCE also fell, with coking coal DJMcv1 and coke DCJcv1down 1.82% and 0.54%, respectively.

Steel benchmarks on the Shanghai Futures Exchange were mixed. Rebar SRBcv1 shed 0.53% and hot-rolled coil SHHCcv1 edged down 0.34%, while wire rod SWRcv1 climbed 1.4% and stainless steel SHSScv1 nudged up 0.11%.

A basket of key data, including imports and exports, is due to release this Friday.

($1 = 7.1580 Chinese yuan)

