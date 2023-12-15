Iron ore erases gains as softening demand, prospects of lacking strong China stimulus weigh

Dalian iron ore at one-week low

Coke slides over 1%

Steel benchmark broadly down

Nov steel output down 3.8% m/m

BEIJING, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Iron ore futures lost ground on Friday, fully erasing gains recorded in the morning session, as softening demand and the expectation of a lack of forceful stimulus in 2024 in top consumer China weighed on sentiment.

The most-traded May iron ore on China's Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE) DCIOcv1 ended daytime trading 1.37% lower at 935 yuan ($131.51) a metric ton, the lowest since Dec. 7.

The benchmark January iron ore SZZFF4 on the Singapore Exchange was little moved at $134 a ton, as of 0706 GMT.

Chinese leaders agreed at an annual meeting on the economy this week to run a budget deficit of 3% of gross domestic product in 2024, lower than this year's revised 3.8% target, Reuters reported.

This suggested that Beijing is not considering a big fiscal bazooka next year.

The continuously falling ore demand, however, is also weighing on the price of the key steelmaking ingredient.

The average daily hot metal output among steel mills surveyed declined for the seventh consecutive week by 1.1% on the week to 2.27 million tons as of Dec. 15, data from consultancy Mysteel showed.

"Rising coke prices... put pressure on the industry. This could lead to steel mills easing back on output, hurting iron ore demand," ANZ bank said in a note.

Ore prices posted gains in the morning on a sentiment boost from news that Beijing and Shanghai relaxed home purchase restrictions, suggesting renewed efforts by Chinese authorities to revive the sluggish housing market.

Other steelmaking ingredients on the DCE were mixed, with coking coal DJMcv1 up 0.24%, while coke DCJcv1 fell 1.19%.

Steel benchmarks on the Shanghai Futures Exchange were weaker. Rebar SRBcv1shed 0.97%, hot-rolled coil SHHCcv1 fell 0.84%, and wire rod SWRcv1 dipped 0.26%.

China's November crude steel output fell 3.8% from the prior month, extending a decline for the fifth consecutive month, official data showed.

Stainless steel SHSScv1 advanced 0.96%.

($1 = 7.1096 Chinese yuan)

(Reporting by Amy Lv and Dominique Patton; Editing by Janane Venkatraman)

