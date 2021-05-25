Iron ore ekes out gain as China warning keeps markets on edge

By Enrico Dela Cruz

May 25 (Reuters) - Iron ore futures in Asia inched higher on Tuesday after four consecutive sessions of losses, but moved within tight ranges as China's warning against hoarding and speculation kept market participants cautious.

The most-traded iron ore for September delivery on China's Dalian Commodity Exchange DCIOcv1 ended the morning session 0.8% higher at 1,066.50 yuan ($166.36) a tonne.

The most-liquid June contract for the steelmaking ingredient on the Singapore Exchange SZZFM1 was up 0.8% at $183.95 a tonne by 0338 GMT.

Dalian iron ore dropped to its weakest in nearly six weeks on Monday, while the most active SGX contract hit a four-week low, after Chinese government watchdogs warned industrial metals companies to maintain "normal market order".

Chinese market regulators have also enforced more stringent trading limits for iron ore and steel products on the Dalian and Shanghai commodity exchanges.

"Increased commodity futures market oversight by Chinese government agencies should keep a lid on further speculative rallies for the time being," said Atilla Widnell, managing director at Navigate Commodities in Singapore.

On Tuesday, China's state planner said it would strengthen price controls of key commodities in its 14th five-year plan from 2021 to 2025, making plans to cope with abnormal fluctuations in the prices of items such as iron ore, copper and corn.

Spot iron ore prices in top steel producer China have also dropped, with the benchmark 62% grade trading at $192.50 a tonne on Monday, down 17% from last week's record $232.50, based on SteelHome consultancy data. SH-CCN-IRNOR62

Construction steel rebar on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SRBcv1 was up 0.2%, while hot-rolled coil SHHCcv1 slipped 0.2%.

"The advent of the monsoon season in China's south and scorching temperatures in the north may temper construction activity and associated steel consumption over the next few months," Widnell said.

Stainless steel SHSScv1 shed 0.4%.

Dalian coking coal DJMcv1 jumped 5.8%, while coke advanced DCJcv1 2.4% amid strong demand.

(Reporting by Enrico Dela Cruz in Manila; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

((enrico.delacruz@thomsonsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.