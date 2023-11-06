Iron ore eases as China's bourse plans to limit trading volumes

BEIJING, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Iron ore prices eased on Tuesday, as traders remained cautious about taking positions after a state-backed bourse in top consumer China said it would limit trading volumes of futures contracts for the key steelmaking ingredient.

The most-traded January iron ore on China's Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE) DCIOcv1 dipped 0.27% to 925.5 yuan ($127.18) a metric ton, as of 0215 GMT.

The benchmark December iron ore SZZFZ3 on the Singapore Exchange was 0.88% lower at $122.7 a ton, as of 0220 GMT.

The Dalian-based bourse said late on Monday that trading volumes of opening both long and short positions on iron ore futures contracts from January to May 2024 among any non-futures company member shall not exceed 1,000 lots on any single day, effective from daytime trading on Wednesday.

Also, trading volume on the other futures contracts shall not exceed 2,000 lots for a single day, it said, adding that trading volume for hedging and market-making of opening positions shall be exempted.

Meanwhile, DCE announced to adjust up the trading fee rates of iron ore futures contracts from January to May 2024 from daytime trading on Thursday.

"The move is to curb the excessive speculative activities and we expect iron ore prices to move within limited range in the short term," said Cheng Peng, a Beijing-based analyst at Sinosteel Futures.

Also stirring market sentiment is the news that unseasonably cold weather and blizzards hit northeast China on Monday, raising concerns that more regions will be hit by the cold wave, thus affecting construction activities.

Other steelmaking ingredients were, however, higher, with coking coal DJMcv1 and coke DCJcv1 on the DCE up 1.19% and 0.38%, respectively.

Steel benchmarks on the Shanghai Futures Exchange were weaker. Rebar SRBcv1 fell 0.39%, hot-rolled coil SHHCcv1 shed 0.56%, wire rod SWRcv1 fell 0.7% while stainless steel SHSScv1 added 0.62%.

"Steelmakers are still facing pressure from the supply side amid the slower-than-expected pace in steel production cuts," analysts at Huatai Futures said in a note.

($1 = 7.2772 yuan)

(Reporting by Amy Lv and Dominique Patton in Beijing; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

