Iron ore eases after China intensifies intervention

BEIJING, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Iron ore futures retreated on Monday as caution mounted after the world's top consumer China issued warnings on enhancing supervision on the market, and as investors awaited details from the government on property-related stimulus.

The most-traded January iron ore on China's Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE) DCIOcv1 dipped 0.15% to 975.5 yuan ($135.28) a metric ton, as of 0212 GMT.

The benchmark December iron ore SZZFZ3 on the Singapore Exchange fell 1.17% to $132.3 a ton.

Market sentiment was weighed as China's state planner said on Friday it would strengthen the supervision of iron ore at ports and guard against hoarding and speculation in order to maintain an orderly market, its second move within a week to curb a price rally.

A slew of stimulus related to the property market has been unveiled in the past weeks as part of efforts to revive the struggling sector, boosting sentiment and contributing to continuous price gains.

Weakening steel market amid seasonally falling demand is also capping price rise in iron ore.

"The retreat in iron ore prices is partly because steel prices have failed to register more gains after having met resistance from downstream consumers," said Cheng Peng, a Beijing-based analyst at Sinosteel Futures.

"Prices will likely move within a tight range in the short run until there is another clear signal either from a start of the winter restocking or from fresh macro economic stimulus."

Other steelmaking ingredients extended rally on expectation of tightening supply following production suspension at a few mines in top coal production hub north China's Shanxi province.

Coking coal DJMcv1 and coke DCJcv1 on the DCE climbed by 5.48% and 2.2%, respectively.

Steel benchmarks on the Shanghai Futures Exchange were mixed. Rebar SRBcv1 slid 0.25%, hot-rolled coil SHHCcv1 added 0.17%, wire rod SWRcv1 advanced 0.12% while stainless steel SHSScv1 shed 0.66%.

($1 = 7.2111 Chinese yuan)

(Reporting by Amy Lv and Dominique Patton in Beijing; Editing by Kim Coghill and Mrigank Dhaniwala)

