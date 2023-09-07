Iron ore drops on China regulatory risk, demand concerns

By Enrico Dela Cruz

Sept 8 (Reuters) - Iron ore futures fell on Friday, surrendering gains made earlier this week, after China's state planner vowed to step up its market oversight following another price rally in the steelmaking ingredient.

Authorities in China, which is the world's biggest steel producer and buys about two-thirds of global seaborne iron ore, are again closely watching market dynamics, having discussed price movements with some futures companies.

The most-traded January iron ore on China's Dalian Commodity Exchange DCIOcv1 ended morning trade 2.3% lower at 826 yuan ($112.48) per metric ton, extending losses after a 0.9% decline on Thursday, on track for its first weekly fall in five weeks.

On the Singapore Exchange, iron ore's benchmark October contract SZZFV3 was down 0.9% at $113.20 per ton, following a 1.7% slump in the prior session.

"Iron ore edged lower as Beijing targets market exuberance," ANZ commodity strategists said in a note.

"Regulators told futures companies in a recent meeting to not deliberately exaggerate the atmosphere of iron ore price rallies and to analyse the market objectively."

Dalian iron ore rallied 14.4% in August, while Singapore prices climbed 8%, despite flagging steel demand from the ailing Chinese property sector.

China's iron ore imports in August climbed 13.8% from July, fuelled by growing demand from steel mills ramping up production ahead of peak construction months. Their excitement was also bolstered by Beijing's policy support for the domestic economy amid a stalling recovery.

However, the outlook for iron ore demand beyond China's traditional September-October peak season is clouded by likely steel production cuts intended to curb carbon emissions.

Other steelmaking ingredients on the Dalian exchange fell, with coking coal DJMcv1 and coke DCJcv1 down 3.2% and 1.9%, respectively.

Steel benchmarks in Shanghai also dropped. Rebar SRBcv1 lost 1.5%, hot-rolled coil SHHCcv1 dipped 1.7%, wire rod SWRcv1 shed 1.1%, and stainless steel SHSScv1 slid 1.9%.

