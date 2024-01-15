Iron ore drops as China cenbank's rate move defies expectation

Dalian iron ore falls over 3% to three-week low

Singapore benchmark dips over 1% to nearly six-week low

Coking coal and coke tick higher after latest mining accident

Adds details and updates prices

BEIJING, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Iron ore futures prices dropped for a second consecutive session on Monday as top consumer China defied market expectations and stood pat on its medium-term interest rate, leaving traders disappointed.

The most-traded May iron ore contract on China's Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE) DCIOcv1 closed daytime trade 3.17% lower at 933 yuan ($130.10) a metric ton, the lowest since Dec. 20, 2023.

China's central bank left the medium-term policy rate unchanged on Monday, defying market expectations as signs of a weaker currency continued to limit the scope of monetary easing.

"The weakness in the ore market is partly because macroeconomic uncertainties mounted after the central bank did not cut rate," said Pei Hao, a Shanghai-based analyst at international brokerage FIS.

Pei added it was also because "weak sentiment due to faltering demand and a quicker-than-expect pick-up in portside ore inventory filtered through into this week, sending further downward pressure to prices."

The continuous weakness came despite Beijing pledging better financing coordination for the housing sector.

China's housing ministry and financial regulator asked local governments to better coordinate with financial institutions to provide financing support to real estate projects, as policymakers work to revive the sluggish housing market.

Other steelmaking ingredients on the DCE exhibited gains on the back of concerns over possible supply disruptions following the latest mining accident.

An accident occurred in a coal mine in the city of Pingdingshan, central China's Henan Province on Friday, causing the death of 13 people and another three missing.

Coking coal DJMcv1 and coke DCJcv1 climbed 0.39% and 0.23%, respectively.

Steel benchmarks on the Shanghai Futures Exchange were weaker. Rebar SRBcv1 dipped 0.69%, hot-rolled coil SHHCcv1 edged 0.57% lower, wire rod SWRcv1 declined 1.94% and stainless steel SHSScv1 lost 0.68%.

A batch of industrial metals output data is due to be released on Wednesday.

($1 = 7.1712 Chinese yuan)

(Reporting by Amy Lv and Andrew Hayley; Editing by Janane Venkatraman and Sherry Jacob-Phillips )

((Amy.Lv@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.