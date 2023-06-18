Iron ore dragged by falling steel

BEIJING, June 19 (Reuters) - Dalian and Singapore iron ore futures fell on Monday after notching a gain last week, undermined by softening steel prices due to sluggish demand and increasing supply.

The most-traded September iron ore on the Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE) DCIOcv1 traded 0.37% lower at 807.5 yuan ($112.98) a metric ton, as of 0313 GMT, following a rise of about 2% the week before.

The benchmark July iron ore SZZFN3 on the Singapore Exchange was 0.93% lower at $112.45 a metric ton, as of 0303 GMT after rising by over 4% the previous week.

"The elasticity of iron ore futures prices is relatively large given the low inventories, resilient demand and the comparatively wide difference between spot and futures prices," analysts at Sinosteel Futures said in a note.

"But it will also follow the trend in the steel market."

Analysts at investment bank J.P. Morgan forecast continued downside risk for iron ore prices, citing that additional property support will be localised and targeted.

Policy-easing measures would be aimed at boosting completions and sales which impact developers' cash flows, rather than directly stimulating new construction activity, they said.

The weakness came despite iron ore prices being underpinned earlier in the trading session by expectations of more effective stimulus measures to be announced soon to spur economic growth in top consumer China.

Officials, in the latest cabinet meeting in Beijing, pledged to roll out policies in a timely manner when conditions are right and to take more forceful measures in response to changes in the economic situation, state media said on 16 June.

Coking coal DJMcv1 and coke DCJcv1, the other steel-making ingredients, similarly fell 0.54% and 0.44%, respectively.

Rebar on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SRBcv1 shed 0.77%, hot-rolled coil SHHCcv1 fell 0.82%, wire rod SWRcv1 lost 0.45% and stainless steel SHSScv1 sank 2.1%.

"Some electric-arc-furnace-based steel mills resumed production on improved margins, adding downward pressure to the market," said Cheng Peng, a Beijing-based analyst at Sinosteel.

"The destocking of steel products has slowed down."

($1 = 7.1474 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Amy Lv and Dominique Patton in Beijing; Editing by Janane Venkatraman)

((Amy.Lv@thomsonreuters.com;))

