Iron ore dips on clouded China demand outlook

By Enrico Dela Cruz

July 21 (Reuters) - Dalian and Singapore iron ore futures dropped on Thursday, as investors shifted their focus back to gloomy China demand outlook after a short-lived boost from the latest government rhetoric on economic stimulus.

The most-traded iron ore, for September delivery, on China's Dalian Commodity Exchange DCIOcv1 ended daytime trade 0.3% down at 657 yuan ($97.15) a tonne, after earlier touching 646.50 yuan.

On the Singapore Exchange, the steelmaking ingredient's front-month August contract SZZFQ2 was down 0.6% at $98.85 a tonne, as of 0708 GMT.

Concerns remain over COVID-19 lockdowns in China, the world's top steel producer, and their impact on demand for steel products and raw materials despite the goverment's oft-repeated pledge of policy support for the struggling economy.

The southern megacity of Shenzhen vowed to curb a slowly spreading outbreak, as authorities adhere to China's unique "zero-COVID" policy.

Risks from lockdowns have prompted the Asian Development Bank to lower its economic growth forecast for China this year by 1 percentage point to 4.0%.

Amid sustained weakness in demand, China's iron ore market will likely be "oversupplied" in the second half of the year, Zhongzhou Futures analysts said in a note.

Portside iron ore inventory in China rose steadily over the last three weeks to hit a seven-week high of 130.6 million tonnes, SteelHome consultancy data showed, and analysts said stocks may pile up further. SH-TOT-IRONINV

Steel mills have reduced output in recent weeks, putting their facilities under maintenance earlier than usual due to depressed margins.

Dalian coking coal DJMcv1 slumped 4.7% and coke DCJcv1 fell 2.2%.

Producers of coke, the processed form of coking or metallurgical coal used in iron ore smelting, have also agreed to curb output to avoid bigger losses, Zhongzhou analysts said.

Rebar on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SRBcv1 rose 0.7% and hot-rolled coil SHHCcv1 climbed 0.5%, rebounding modestly from declines early in the session.

Stainless steel SHSScv1 dropped 1.1%.

(Reporting by Enrico Dela Cruz in Manila; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Subhranshu Sahu)

