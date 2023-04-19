Iron ore dips further on growing supply, worries of more regulation

BEIJING, April 20 (Reuters) - Dalian and Singapore iron ore futures contracts slipped further on Thursday due to lingering pressure from Chinaon irrational price increases, while growing supply added further downward pressure.

China's state planner said at a regular briefing that it will closely monitor iron ore market dynamics and take steps to limit price hikes.

Rio Tinto , one of the world's leading iron ore suppliers, on Thursday reported a better-than-expected 15.4% jump in first-quarter iron ore shipments from Western Australia, as it ramped up production at its Gudai-Darri mine.

Brazilian miner Vale SA VALE3.SA on Tuesday posted a 5.8% year-on-year increase in first-quarter iron ore production, boosted by its key S11D project.

The most-traded September iron ore on the Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE) DCIOcv1 was down 1.66% at 769 yuan a tonne, as of 0206 GMT, the lowest since April 17, and following 0.96% fall the previous day.

On the Singapore Exchange, the benchmark May iron ore SZZFK3 was down 0.52% at $116.75 a tonne, the lowest since April 14.

"Australian supply has seen limited impact from cyclone Ilsa, with Port Hedland re-opened and no year-on-year change on March volumes," analysts at National Australia Bank said in a note.

"Indian iron ore exports continued improvement in the first quarter, adding further downward pressure to iron ore prices," they added.

Analysts expect to see less volatility in iron ore prices in 2023, given the more-than-usual government intervention in the market.

Other steelmaking ingredients including coking coal and coke fell sharply, pressured by growing supply and subdued demand. Coking coal DJMcv1 tumbled 3.51% to a five month-low to 1,539 yuan a tonne and coke DCJcv1 declined 2.94%.

Steel futures also weakened further. Rebar on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SRBcv1 dropped 0.99% to 3,901 yuan a tonne, hot-rolled coil SHHCcv1 fell 1.19%, and wire rod SWRcv1 eased 0.11%.

Stainless steel SHSScv1 edged up 0.23%.

