Iron ore dips as China's lending rate cuts fail to inspire

By Enrico Dela Cruz

June 20 (Reuters) - Iron ore futures dipped on Tuesday after hitting a more than two-month high in the previous session, as modest cuts in China's loan prime rates disappointed traders hoping for broader support particularly for the weak domestic property sector.

Top steel producer China cut lending benchmarks on Tuesday in the first such easing in 10 months, seeking to shore up a slowing economic recovery.

The most-traded September iron ore on China's Dalian Commodity Exchange DCIOcv1 ended daytime trading 0.9% lower at 806.50 yuan ($112.47) per metric ton. It hit 825 yuan on Monday, its highest since March 31 amid hopes of further government support for the struggling domestic property sector.

On the Singapore Exchange, the steelmaking ingredient's most-active July contract SZZFN3 was down 0.7% at $113.05 per ton, as of 0700 GMT. It hit $115 on Monday, its strongest since April 18.

"Given that the 10-basis point reduction was already priced-in to the market, there's a sense of 'buy the rumour, sell the news' following the latest rate decision on the one-year and five-year loan prime rates," Navigate Commodities managing director Atilla Widnell said.

"At the same time, overly optimistic financial market participants have been praying for broader strokes with deeper rate cuts and injections of multi-trillion renminbi special purpose bond issuances."

The size of the reduction in the five-year loan prime rate CNYLPR5Y=CFXS, which serves as mortgage reference rate, was less than expected, according to a Reuters survey.

"The latest rate decision signals that the PBOC will be measured and targeted – highly disappointing for China and iron ore bulls," Widnell said.

Other steelmaking ingredients also dropped, with coking coal DJMcv1 and coke DCJcv1 on the Dalian exchange falling 2.7% and 1.5%, respectively.

Rebar on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SRBcv1 dropped nearly 1%, hot-rolled coil SHHCcv1 shed 0.9%, wire rod SWRcv1 lost 1%, and stainless steel SHSScv1 slumped 1.8%.

(Reporting by Enrico Dela Cruz in Manila; Editing by Rashmi Aich and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((enrico.delacruz@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.