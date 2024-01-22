Iron ore consolidates as traders ponder demand outlook

Updates prices

BEIJING, Jan 22 (Reuters) - Iron ore futures were in a tight range on Monday, with the Dalian benchmark ticking up and Singapore prices receding, as investors pondered the demand outlook in the absence of an expected monetary easing in top consumer China.

The most-traded May iron ore contract on China's Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE) DCIOcv1 ended the day 0.53% higher at 952 yuan ($132.29) a metric ton, extending gains into a third consecutive session.

The benchmark February iron ore SZZFG4 on the Singapore Exchange was, however, 0.46% lower at $129.3 a ton, as of 0725 GMT.

China kept benchmark lending rates unchanged at its monthly fixing on Monday following the decision to hold its medium-term lending facility rate steady last week, meeting expectations and reflecting Beijing's limited room for monetary easing amid pressure on the yuan.

The market is concerned about medium-to-long term demand outlook amid macroeconomic uncertainty, analysts at Huatai Futures said in a note.

"Hot metal output stayed at a relatively low level compared to the same period a year before, but a downside room for ore prices might be limited as some mills still have the need to replenish feedstocks," they added.

Chinese steelmakers typically replenish feedstock to maintain normal production during the week-long Lunar New Year holiday break, known for logistical disruptions.

Expectations mounted that steel consumption would increase in the first half, underpinned by demand from the infrastructure sector and a stabilizing property market, GF analysts added.

Other steelmaking ingredients on the DCE erased some early gainsin the afternoon session.

Coking coal DJMcv1slipped 0.19%, while coke DCJcv1 added 0.76%.

Steel benchmarks on the Shanghai Futures Exchange were broadly weaker. Rebar SRBcv1 edged down 0.23%, while wire rod SWRcv1 and stainless steel SHSScv1 lost 0.58% and 0.49%, respectively. Hot-rolled coil SHHCcv1 remained unchanged.

($1 = 7.1963 Chinese yuan)

(Reporting by Amy Lv and Andrew Hayley; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil)

